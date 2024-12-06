“Syrian pottery through ages“ within activities of Syrian Culture Days in Damascus

2024-12-06 15:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums held an exhibition entitled “Syrian Pottery Through Ages” at Damascene hall at Damascus National Museum within activities of Syrian Culture Days, Damascus. The exhibition included dozens of pottery pieces dating back to four different eras: prehistory, the ancient East, the classical eras, and the Islamic period. The pieces …