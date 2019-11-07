عربي | كوردى


Syrian Arab Republic: North-east Syria Humanitarian Crisis | New Population Displacement - DG ECHO Daily Map | 07/11/2019

2019/11/07 | 21:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations

Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic



Since the beginning of the Turkish military operation “Peace Spring” on 9 October 2019 and the ensued fighting, humanitarian access to the border zone in North-East Syria has been negatively affected, which is impacting the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the affected population.

