Syrian Arab Republic: North-east Syria Humanitarian Crisis | New Population Displacement - DG ECHO Daily Map | 07/11/2019

2019/11/07 | 21:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
Since the beginning of the Turkish military operation “Peace Spring” on 9 October 2019 and the ensued fighting, humanitarian access to the border zone in North-East Syria has been negatively affected, which is impacting the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the affected population.
