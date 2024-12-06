Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › Iraq PM says keeping up diplomacy to 'contain crisis' in Syria

Iraq PM says keeping up diplomacy to 'contain crisis' in Syria

Iraq PM says keeping up diplomacy to 'contain crisis' in Syria
Iraq PM says keeping up diplomacy to 'contain crisis' in Syria
2024-12-06 17:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Friday said his country was pressing diplomatic efforts aimed at "containing the crisis in Syria due to its clear impact on Iraqi security".

His remarks came ahead of a meeting between the top diplomats of Baghdad, Damascus and Tehran to discuss developments in Syria, which has been in the throes of a shock offensive that has seen rebel forces capture key cities from the government.

Continue following on Al monitor