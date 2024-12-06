Iraq PM says keeping up diplomacy to 'contain crisis' in Syria

2024-12-06 17:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Friday said his country was pressing diplomatic efforts aimed at "containing the crisis in Syria due to its clear impact on Iraqi security".

His remarks came ahead of a meeting between the top diplomats of Baghdad, Damascus and Tehran to discuss developments in Syria, which has been in the throes of a shock offensive that has seen rebel forces capture key cities from the government.