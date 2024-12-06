Live: Syria denies report of troop withdrawal as rebels close in on Homs

2024-12-06 18:00:29 - From: France 24

Syria's defence ministry said Friday there was "no truth" to reports it pulled its forces out of the city of Homs as rebels advanced on the country's third-largest city, a day after capturing the strategic city of Hama. Islamist leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani earlier told CNN the rebels' goal was to "overthrow" President Bashar al-Assad. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments in the Middle East.