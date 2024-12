2024-12-06 21:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Wafaa Omar spent eight months in a Syrian jail in 2014 before being released. The English teacher has lived in Istanbul ever since but is desperate to return to Damascus.

"From one week ago, I feel a very beautiful feeling. Yesterday I was crying and crying and crying," she told AFP, convinced that the advance of Syrian rebels will lead to a political solution before they reach the capital.