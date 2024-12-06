'The various rebel factions led by the islamist HTS group are now aiming for the capital'

2024-12-06 21:00:05 - From: France 24

Some residents of Hama celebrated as Syrian rebels took control of the city. After Thursday's capture of the strategic town on the road to the south, the various rebel factions led by the islamist HTS group say they are now aiming for the capital Damascus. Syria's military confirmed the rebels captured Hama, with the country's defence minister saying they had temporarily withdrawn. Click to watch the video report by Morgan Ayre.