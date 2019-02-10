عربي | كوردى
Box Office: 'Lego Movie 2' falls short with $34m debut
2019/02/10 | 20:45
The domestic box office

might want to start sending out an S.O.S. After a disappointing start to 2019,

industry watchers were hoping Warner Bros.' "The Lego Movie 2: The Second

Part" would help turn things around and bring audiences back to their

local multiplexes.The animated sequel did

easily topped box office charts with $34.4 million from 4,303 locations, but it

wasn't able to build the buzz that the studio anticipated heading into the

weekend. Early estimates from both Warner Bros. and independent tracking

services suggested "The Lego Movie 2" would open with at least $50

million for the weekend. But unlike the film's anthem, everything was not

awesome for the sequel in its first three days in theaters.Despite an enthusiastic

reception, "The Lego Movie 2" had one of the smallest openings in the

franchise based on the popular toys, falling only behind 2017's spinoff,

"The Lego Ninajgo Movie" ($20 million). It debuted almost 50 percent

behind its predecessor, 2014's "The Lego Movie," which pulled off a

surprisingly strong $69 million launch before ending its theatrical run with

$469 million worldwide.Phil Lord and Christopher

Miller, the duo known for movies like "Spider-Man: Into the

Spider-Verse" and "21 Jump Street," returned to write and

produce "The Lego Movie 2." Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, and Will

Arnett once again lent their voices for "The Lego Movie 2," while

Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph joined the cast. It's the

fourth film in the "Lego" franchise, which also includes "The

Lego Batman Movie." Each entry cost between $60 million and $80 million

before taking marketing into account."The Lego Movie 2"

doesn't have a ton of time to make up ground before two titles also geared

toward family audiences -- Universal's "How to Train Your Dragon 3: The

Hidden World" and Disney-Marvel's "Captain Marvel" -- arrive in

the coming weeks."The Lego Movie 2"

wasn't the only newcomer to the marquee this weekend. Paramount's comedy

"What Men Want" opened in line with expectations and landed in second

place, generating $19 million when it launched in 2,912 locations. Directed by

Adam Shankman and starring Taraji P. Henson, "What Men Want" is a gender-swapped

remake of Nancy Meyers' 2000 film "What Women Want."Arriving in third is

Lionsgate's "Cold War," Liam Neeson's action vigilante thriller that

launched with $10.9 million from 2,630 screens. Neeson made headlines this week

for making racially charged comments about his friend's rape. The studio

canceled the premiere's red carpet in the wake of Neeson's remarks, but

controversy didn't completely deter moviegoers since the revenge thriller

opened on par with expectations. Even so, "Cold Pursuit" marks one of

the lowest openings of Neeson's career.The final new release of the weekend, "The Prodigy," secured

sixth place with a $5.8 million debut from 2,530 locations. "Orange Is the

New Black" actress Taylor Schilling stars in the supernatural thriller,

directed by Nicholas McCarthy. It centers around two parents who are forced to

investigate if their child is possessed by evil spirits.

