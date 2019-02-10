Box Office: 'Lego Movie 2' falls short with $34m debut

2019/02/10 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The domestic box office
might want to start sending out an S.O.S. After a disappointing start to 2019,
industry watchers were hoping Warner Bros.' "The Lego Movie 2: The Second
Part" would help turn things around and bring audiences back to their
local multiplexes.The animated sequel did
easily topped box office charts with $34.4 million from 4,303 locations, but it
wasn't able to build the buzz that the studio anticipated heading into the
weekend. Early estimates from both Warner Bros. and independent tracking
services suggested "The Lego Movie 2" would open with at least $50
million for the weekend. But unlike the film's anthem, everything was not
awesome for the sequel in its first three days in theaters.Despite an enthusiastic
reception, "The Lego Movie 2" had one of the smallest openings in the
franchise based on the popular toys, falling only behind 2017's spinoff,
"The Lego Ninajgo Movie" ($20 million). It debuted almost 50 percent
behind its predecessor, 2014's "The Lego Movie," which pulled off a
surprisingly strong $69 million launch before ending its theatrical run with
$469 million worldwide.Phil Lord and Christopher
Miller, the duo known for movies like "Spider-Man: Into the
Spider-Verse" and "21 Jump Street," returned to write and
produce "The Lego Movie 2." Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, and Will
Arnett once again lent their voices for "The Lego Movie 2," while
Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph joined the cast. It's the
fourth film in the "Lego" franchise, which also includes "The
Lego Batman Movie." Each entry cost between $60 million and $80 million
before taking marketing into account."The Lego Movie 2"
doesn't have a ton of time to make up ground before two titles also geared
toward family audiences -- Universal's "How to Train Your Dragon 3: The
Hidden World" and Disney-Marvel's "Captain Marvel" -- arrive in
the coming weeks."The Lego Movie 2"
wasn't the only newcomer to the marquee this weekend. Paramount's comedy
"What Men Want" opened in line with expectations and landed in second
place, generating $19 million when it launched in 2,912 locations. Directed by
Adam Shankman and starring Taraji P. Henson, "What Men Want" is a gender-swapped
remake of Nancy Meyers' 2000 film "What Women Want."Arriving in third is
Lionsgate's "Cold War," Liam Neeson's action vigilante thriller that
launched with $10.9 million from 2,630 screens. Neeson made headlines this week
for making racially charged comments about his friend's rape. The studio
canceled the premiere's red carpet in the wake of Neeson's remarks, but
controversy didn't completely deter moviegoers since the revenge thriller
opened on par with expectations. Even so, "Cold Pursuit" marks one of
the lowest openings of Neeson's career.The final new release of the weekend, "The Prodigy," secured
sixth place with a $5.8 million debut from 2,530 locations. "Orange Is the
New Black" actress Taylor Schilling stars in the supernatural thriller,
directed by Nicholas McCarthy. It centers around two parents who are forced to
investigate if their child is possessed by evil spirits.
The domestic box office
might want to start sending out an S.O.S. After a disappointing start to 2019,
industry watchers were hoping Warner Bros.' "The Lego Movie 2: The Second
Part" would help turn things around and bring audiences back to their
local multiplexes.The animated sequel did
easily topped box office charts with $34.4 million from 4,303 locations, but it
wasn't able to build the buzz that the studio anticipated heading into the
weekend. Early estimates from both Warner Bros. and independent tracking
services suggested "The Lego Movie 2" would open with at least $50
million for the weekend. But unlike the film's anthem, everything was not
awesome for the sequel in its first three days in theaters.Despite an enthusiastic
reception, "The Lego Movie 2" had one of the smallest openings in the
franchise based on the popular toys, falling only behind 2017's spinoff,
"The Lego Ninajgo Movie" ($20 million). It debuted almost 50 percent
behind its predecessor, 2014's "The Lego Movie," which pulled off a
surprisingly strong $69 million launch before ending its theatrical run with
$469 million worldwide.Phil Lord and Christopher
Miller, the duo known for movies like "Spider-Man: Into the
Spider-Verse" and "21 Jump Street," returned to write and
produce "The Lego Movie 2." Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, and Will
Arnett once again lent their voices for "The Lego Movie 2," while
Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph joined the cast. It's the
fourth film in the "Lego" franchise, which also includes "The
Lego Batman Movie." Each entry cost between $60 million and $80 million
before taking marketing into account."The Lego Movie 2"
doesn't have a ton of time to make up ground before two titles also geared
toward family audiences -- Universal's "How to Train Your Dragon 3: The
Hidden World" and Disney-Marvel's "Captain Marvel" -- arrive in
the coming weeks."The Lego Movie 2"
wasn't the only newcomer to the marquee this weekend. Paramount's comedy
"What Men Want" opened in line with expectations and landed in second
place, generating $19 million when it launched in 2,912 locations. Directed by
Adam Shankman and starring Taraji P. Henson, "What Men Want" is a gender-swapped
remake of Nancy Meyers' 2000 film "What Women Want."Arriving in third is
Lionsgate's "Cold War," Liam Neeson's action vigilante thriller that
launched with $10.9 million from 2,630 screens. Neeson made headlines this week
for making racially charged comments about his friend's rape. The studio
canceled the premiere's red carpet in the wake of Neeson's remarks, but
controversy didn't completely deter moviegoers since the revenge thriller
opened on par with expectations. Even so, "Cold Pursuit" marks one of
the lowest openings of Neeson's career.The final new release of the weekend, "The Prodigy," secured
sixth place with a $5.8 million debut from 2,530 locations. "Orange Is the
New Black" actress Taylor Schilling stars in the supernatural thriller,
directed by Nicholas McCarthy. It centers around two parents who are forced to
investigate if their child is possessed by evil spirits.