Will Assad Survive in Syria? And Will the Conflict Widen Into a Regional War?

2024-12-07 02:00:15 - From: NPR

Rebels in Syria are making rapid advances against the government forces of President Bashar al-Assad. Assad has managed to stay in power throughout the civil war that has engulfed his country for more than a decade. But he again finds himself in a precarious position. We weigh the chances of his political survival.And in Lebanon, residents are watching as Syrian rebels get closer and closer to their border. There is concern that the fighting will spill over, threatening a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah and perhaps becoming a regional war.