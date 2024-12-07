Mother of US journalist kidnapped in Syria says he's alive

2024-12-07 05:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The mother of Austin Tice, the American journalist abducted in Syria in 2012, told reporters Friday that her son is believed to be alive and is being "treated well," without providing further details.

"We have from a significant source that has already been vetted all over our government, Austin Tice is alive, Austin Tice is treated well," Debra Tice, surrounded by family members, told a news conference in Washington.

"We want to be very careful about what we share. He is being cared for and he is well, we do know that," she added.