Basrah crude records weekly losses

2024-12-07 09:50:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iraq’s Basrah crude ended the week with notable losses as global oil pricesdropped for a third consecutive session, driven by concerns over decliningglobal demand.

Basrah Heavyclosed Friday’s trading session down $0.20 at $67.29 per barrel, registering aweekly loss of $1.31 or 1.77%.

Similarly,Basrah Medium declined by $0.20 to settle at $71.65 per barrel, marking aweekly decrease of $1.12 or 1.57%.

Across thebroader oil market, Brent crude fell over 1% during the week, while US WestTexas Intermediate (WTI) crude managed to edge higher, gaining a marginal0.1%.