2024-12-07 11:20:04 - From: The Guardian

Family members describe renewed hopes after decades-long searches for political detainees in ‘Kingdom of Silence’

Moammar Ali has been searching for his older brother for 39 years.

In 1986, Syrian soldiers arrested the university student Ali Hassan al-Ali, then 18, at a checkpoint in north Lebanon. Moammar has not heard from him since.

