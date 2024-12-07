Iraq's Amnesty Law: A high-stakes legal battleground amid the

2024-12-07 11:20:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s long-debated General Amnesty Law is once again atthe center of political tension, with deep divisions over its provisionsthreatening to delay its passage.

Amid ongoing disputes over proposed amendments and the controversial useof the "basket system" to pass multiple laws, the GAL remains a keydemand as part of the broader political reconciliation process, despite otherparties' pushback, citing concerns over security and national unity.

Sunni Demand for Amnesty Law

The General Amnesty Law remains a key demand of Sunni blocs in Iraq,which insisted on its passage during negotiations to form the StateAdministration Coalition. This coalition, composed of the Shiite CoordinationFramework, Kurdish, and Sunni blocs, ultimately led to the formation of a newgovernment headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Despite the prior political agreement, the GAL has faced uncertaintysince the formation of al-Sudani's government. Analysts believe there is"political will," particularly from the Coordination Framework, toobstruct the law’s passage.

Iraq’s parliament completed its report and held a second reading of theamendments to the GAL on September 16. However, it has repeatedly failed toconvene sessions to vote on the matter over the past few months, most recentlyon December 3, following several unsuccessful attempts.

While GAL remains a pivotal demand of Sunni blocs, its passage iscomplicated by the contentious nature of proposed amendments.

Proposed Amendments Spark Debate

First introduced in 2008 as part of Sunni efforts to achieve"national reconciliation," Iraq’s General Amnesty Law has undergonesignificant revisions over the years. The latest proposed amendments aim tostrike a balance between political integration and national security, but deepdivisions remain.

The proposed amendments exclude those convicted of terrorism and seriouscrimes, a move seen as a compromise. Shiite leaders emphasize the importance of"national security," while Sunni representatives view the law asvital for "peace and political balance."

Legal expert Ali al-Tamimi explained that the new amendments to Law No.27 of 2016 broaden its scope. "Even previously excluded cases will now beeligible. Those who have served one-third of their sentence can pay 10,000dinars (about $8) for each remaining day and be released," Al-Tamimi toldShafaq News Agency.

The amendments also include conditions such as the complainant orvictim's family waiving their rights in court and full repayment for thoseconvicted of financial or administrative corruption. In tribal disputes, formalagreements endorsed by tribal committees are now mandatory, Al-Tamimiadded.

Serious crimes such as human trafficking, possession of silencers,kidnapping leading to death, and drug trafficking are excluded. However,offenders who have served one-third of their sentence may also opt for releaseby paying the daily fee, Al-Tamimi noted.

In addition, he highlighted provisions allowing retrials for individualscoerced into confessions through torture or secret informants. “The lawdistinguishes between drug possession (for amounts under 50 grams) andtrafficking, with offenders qualifying for amnesty under specific conditions.”

According to legal expert Jamal al-Asadi, the revised law includes 74crimes, such as non-lethal terrorism and attacks on foreign forces, within itsscope.

While the amendments aim to address security concerns, they havedeepened political divisions, particularly over provisions related to terrorismand corruption.

State of Law Opposes, Taqaddum Insists

Firas al-Muslmawi, a member of the State of Law bloc, said lawmakershave "raised several concerns about the draft law, including the need toinvolve the public prosecution office in the central committee amending thelegislation."

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Muslmawi criticized provisionsallowing corrupt individuals to secure release by returning stolen funds to thestate treasury. "This clause must be removed entirely," he insisted.

He also rejected leniency in cases of kidnapping, calling for allindividuals involved in such crimes to be excluded from amnesty withoutexceptions.

Suhad al-Maliki, another State of Law MP, confirmed that her bloc, ledby former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, boycotted the December 3parliamentary session to block the law.

"Some provisions related to terrorism remain unchanged, despitedemands for revisions," she told Shafaq News, pointing out that the blocis unwilling to compromise on amnesty in exchange for passing other laws, suchas Personal Status legislation, which she described as non-contentious.

In contrast, Taqaddum National Alliance MP Mohammed Qutaiba al-Bayatiexplained that the disagreement centers on two provisions: “testimony byaccused witnesses and reliance on secret informants. Sunni blocs demandretrials for these cases, leaving the judiciary to decide, but Shi’ite blocshave rejected this," he told Shafaq News.

With no consensus on these contentious clauses, the December 3 sessionwas adjourned, further delaying a final vote.

These ongoing disagreements have been exacerbated by the controversial“basket system” used to bundle contentious laws, further complicating effortsto pass the General Amnesty Law.

Disputes Over "Basket System" Persist

Political analyst Saif al-Saadi argued that this approach is unlikely tosucceed. "The basket system for passing three contentious laws hasrepeatedly failed in past sessions," al-Saadi told Shafaq News.

However, he stressed that the General Amnesty Law should be treateddifferently. "This law affects all groups in society, irrespective of sector ethnicity, and should be separated from the basket system," headded.

In Iraq’s political framework, major legislation often requiresagreement among the Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish blocs to ensure a balance ofinterests. Currently, three laws are at the center of debate: amendments to thePersonal Status Law, a priority for the Shiite Coordination Framework; theProperty Restitution Law, championed by Kurdish blocs; and the General AmnestyLaw, a key demand of Sunni factions.

Despite efforts to achieve consensus, the intertwined nature of theselaws continues to delay their passage, with no clear resolution in sight.