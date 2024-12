2024-12-07 12:00:06 - From: France 24

Syria's army said it was redeploying in the southern provinces of Daraa and Sweida on Saturday, after a war monitor reported that rebel forces has seized most of Daraa province. Syrian rebels said they seized control of Daraa city on Saturday, the fourth city President Bashar al-Assad's forces have lost in a week. Follow our liveblog to see how the day's events unfold.