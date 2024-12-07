Iraq News Now

Gold prices steady in Baghdad, decrease in Erbil

2024-12-07 12:00:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Saturday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and decreased in Erbilmarkets.

According toa survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Streetrecorded a selling price of 556,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams)for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with abuying price of 552,000 IQD.

The sellingprice for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 526,000 IQD, with a buying price of 522,000IQD.

The sellingprice per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 560,000and 570,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 530,000 and 540,000 IQD.

In Erbil,24-carat gold was sold at 645,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 565,000IQD, and 18-carat gold at 485,000 IQD.

