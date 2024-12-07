PUK and KDP aim to resolve disputes in upcoming government talks

2024-12-07 15:50:32 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and thePatriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the two main political forces in theKurdistan Region, are preparing for their second meeting since theparliamentary elections held in October.

PUK spokesperson Saeedi Pira revealed that “the firstmeeting between the two parties had already taken place, with a secondscheduled in the coming days.”

The meeting aims to continue discussions on forming the newKurdistan Regional Government. Expressing hope for calm and constructive talksto resolve disagreements, Pira stated, “The upcoming meeting will focus onaddressing points of contention.”

“We hope both sides will avoid obstructing the negotiationsthrough inaccurate statements,” he added.

The 2024 Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections took placeon October 20, 2024, following a two-year delay. The KDP emerged as thedominant party, winning 39 seats with 809,197 votes. The PUK secured 23 seatswith 408,141 votes, while the New Generation Movement (al-Jeel al-Jadeed-NGM) won15 seats with 290,991 votes.

The preliminary results were announced on October 21, 2024,and the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) ratified the final resultson October 30, 2024.