Kurdish leader Barzani on Syrian conflict: Dialogue is the basis for resolving the disputes

2024-12-07 15:50:32 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdishleader Masoud Barzani expressed hope that recent developments in Syria willlead to dialogue as the basis for resolving the disputes between theconflicting parties.

"We are closely following therecent events and changes in Syria, as these developments have a direct impacton the political future, security, and stability of Syria and our entire region,”Barzani stated.

Moreover, the Kurdish leader calledfor dialogue and understanding as the foundation for resolving the contentiousissues in Syria, adding, "We hope no actions that deepen ethnic andsectarian divisions among Syria's components are taken."

Barzani expressed hope that theconcerned parties will reach “a peaceful agreement” that serves the interestsof all Syrian components, ensuring coexistence, peace, and stability.