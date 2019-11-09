Rockets hit near Iraq base hosting US forces

2019/11/09 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A barrage of 17 rockets landed near a military base housing US forces in northern Iraq, as reported by Anadolu Agency.General Noman al-Zawbae, commander of Nineveh Operations Command, described Friday’s incident near Qayyara military base as “accidental”.No casualties or damages were reported.It remains unclear who was behind the fire.Al-Zawbae, however said security forces fired back at elements that fired the rockets, killing three Daesh members.Qayyara base is housing US forces as part of the US-led coalition fighting the Daesh group.In 2017, Iraqi authorities announced Daesh presence has been largely eradicated and regained the territories once held by the terror group.However, Daesh still have a presence in the rural areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin and Mosul and perform acts of terrorism against civilians.