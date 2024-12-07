Assad ally Russia says 'terrorist group' cannot be allowed to run Syria

2024-12-07 21:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday that Syria must not be allowed to fall into the hands of a "terrorist group" as Islamist-led rebels advance on President Bashar al-Assad's seat of power.

Lavrov spoke after talks in the Gulf state of Qatar on Saturday with fellow Assad ally Iran and opposition supporter Turkey aimed at preventing Syria from collapsing into chaos after the lightning rebel advances of recent days.