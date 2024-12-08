Iraq News Now

Syrian army withdraws from Homs as rebels encircle Damascus
2024-12-08 01:20:04 - From: The Guardian

Syria’s capital now cut off from Bashar al-Assad’s coastal strongholds as insurgents advance from north, south and east

The Syrian army has withdrawn from Homs city in central Syria ahead of a rebel offensive on Saturday night, cutting off Damascus from Bashar al-Assad’s coastal strongholds as a lightning offensive brought rebel factions to the besieged president’s doorstep.

Videos showed Syrian forces withdrawing from security branches in Homs as insurgents led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) entered city limits. The rebel commander Hassan Abdul-Ghani said that its forces were conducting “combing operations” in the city neighbourhoods to find any Syrian soldiers that remained.

