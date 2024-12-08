President Barzani joins world leaders at Notre Dame reopening ceremony

2024-12-08 01:35:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, in response to an official invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani attended the reopening ceremony of the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, alongside numerous world leaders.

Kurdistan’s Presidency stated that "the invitation and participation of President Nechirvan Barzani in this ceremony reflect the deep friendship and strong relationship between France and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the significant role and status of the Kurdistan Region regionally and in international diplomatic relations."

In addition to diplomatic relations, the statement noted "the collaborative cultural endeavors between France, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region. This cooperation extends to various cultural and archaeological activities, underscoring the close ties between the Kurdistan Region and relevant French entities."

Regarding his participation, President Barzani stated on X, "I joined President Macron and other leaders this evening in Paris for the reopening ceremony of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral. This historic occasion symbolizes the resilience to preserve our shared human heritage. I congratulate my friend, President Emmanuel Macron on this remarkable achievement."

Following the ceremony, President Barzani joined other leaders and heads of state at the Élysée Palace for a dinner hosted by President Macron for the guests and participants of the ceremony.