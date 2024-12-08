Iraq News Now

HomeThe GuardianGeneral › Syrian rebels claim control of key city of Homs, opening path to Damascus

Syrian rebels claim control of key city of Homs, opening path to Damascus

Syrian rebels claim control of key city of Homs, opening path to Damascus
Syrian rebels claim control of key city of Homs, opening path to Damascus
2024-12-08 03:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Al Jazeera Mubasher broadcasts live footage of crowds in Homs celebrating city’s capture by rebel forces

Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al-Qaida affiliate, said on Saturday it has a duty to protect governmental, international and UN offices in Syria.

Meanwhile, in Doha, the UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, urged “calm” and “avoidance of bloodshed”.

Continue reading...

Continue following on The Guardian