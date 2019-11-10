عربي | كوردى


Intelligence sources reveal scheme to eliminate Iraqidemonstrations
2019/11/10 | 08:00
Sources within the intelligence of the crisis cell revealed 9 names of leaders plotted a scheme to end demonstrations in Baghdad, Basra, Dhi Qar and Karbala before November 11th.The scheme was based on the following 7 items:1 -A large-scale attack on institutions by masked followers of Iraqi National Security.2. Cutting off Internet Services3 - Publishing videos fabricated by security official Fadel Abu Raghif and his team to distort the image of peaceful demonstrations.4 – Publishing confessions by prisoners claiming to be at the Turkish Restaurant, carrying knives, drugs, and wine. Some of them admit practicing sodomy to defame the demonstrators.5 – Arresting 1300 young people in Baghdad, Basra, and Dhi Qar and releasing them on bail after abusing them.6 - Pursuing all those who donated to the protesters and arrested them then released on bail.7 - Pushing 100 members of Quick reaction force, carrying knives and medical scalpels who injured demonstrators at different times when the campaign began.

