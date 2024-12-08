Syrian rebels claim control of key city of Homs, opening path to Damascus – live updates

2024-12-08 04:00:03 - From: The Guardian

Al Jazeera Mubasher broadcasts live footage of crowds in Homs celebrating city’s capture by rebel forces

Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al-Qaida affiliate, said on Saturday it has a duty to protect governmental, international and UN offices in Syria.

Meanwhile, in Doha, the UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, urged “calm” and “avoidance of bloodshed”.

Continue reading...