Syrian rebels say they have begun entering Damascus – live updates

2024-12-08 05:20:08 - From: The Guardian

Opposition says in Telegram post they have begun entering capital while video shows army forces removing uniforms in streets

Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al-Qaida affiliate, said on Saturday it has a duty to protect governmental, international and UN offices in Syria.

Meanwhile, in Doha, the UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, urged “calm” and “avoidance of bloodshed”.

Continue reading...