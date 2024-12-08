Iraq News Now

HomeThe GuardianGeneral › Syrian rebels say they have begun entering Damascus – live updates

Syrian rebels say they have begun entering Damascus – live updates

Syrian rebels say they have begun entering Damascus – live updates
Syrian rebels say they have begun entering Damascus – live updates
2024-12-08 05:20:08 - From: The Guardian

Opposition says in Telegram post they have begun entering capital while video shows army forces removing uniforms in streets

Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al-Qaida affiliate, said on Saturday it has a duty to protect governmental, international and UN offices in Syria.

Meanwhile, in Doha, the UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, urged “calm” and “avoidance of bloodshed”.

Continue reading...

Continue following on The Guardian