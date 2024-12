2024-12-08 07:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Gunfire rang out in the Syrian capital Sunday, residents told AFP, as Islamist-led rebels said they were "entering Damascus" in a lightning offensive against President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

As a war monitor reported the army and security forces abandoned the capital's international airport, a source close to Hezbollah told AFP fighters from the key Assad ally had left their positions around Damascus.