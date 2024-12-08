Iraq News Now

HomeThe GuardianGeneral › Syrian rebels say Bashar al-Assad has fled Damascus and claim to have captured capital – live updates

Syrian rebels say Bashar al-Assad has fled Damascus and claim to have captured capital – live updates

Syrian rebels say Bashar al-Assad has fled Damascus and claim to have captured capital – live updates
Syrian rebels say Bashar al-Assad has fled Damascus and claim to have captured capital – live updates
2024-12-08 08:00:09 - From: The Guardian

Rebels say Damascus is ‘free’ of the ‘tyrant’ Bashar al-Assad after lightning advance across the country

  • Full report: Rebels say they have advanced into Damascus as residents report sound of gunfire

Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al-Qaida affiliate, said on Saturday it has a duty to protect governmental, international and UN offices in Syria.

Meanwhile, in Doha, the UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, urged “calm” and “avoidance of bloodshed”.

Continue reading...

Continue following on The Guardian