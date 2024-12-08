Bashar al-Assad reported to have fled Syria as rebels say they have captured Damascus

2024-12-08 09:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Celebrations on streets of Syrian cities as as Assad regime appears to have fallen

Live updates: celebrations reported in Damascus as rebels claim capital

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is believed to have fled the country his family has ruled over for 50 years as rebels said they had captured the capital after a lightning advance completed in just under two weeks.

Two senior Syrian officers told Reuters that Assad fled Damascus, his destination unknown, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said he had left the country, flying out of Damascus airport before the army security forces left. The reports could not be independently verified.

