German film shows horrors of 1970s serial killer

2019/02/10 | 21:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A disturbing German film showing the true storyof a serial killer who preyed on women in Hamburg's red-light district in the1970s does not glorify violence but explores the humanity of victims andkiller, the film's director said.Premiered at the Berlin Film Festival onSaturday, "The Golden Glove" is one of 17 films competing for the topprize.Directed by Fatih Akin, the film tells the storyof Fritz Honka, a short man with a squint, broken nose and rotten teeth wholured old, lonely women at "The Golden Glove" bar in the port ofHamburg to his attic apartment.There, he would kill them and store their bodyparts."The idea is that every individual, thevictims too, but also the murderer, have their dignity. And I thought that wasa challenge, I didn't know if I was up to it," Akin said at a newsconference."I didn't want to justify him. The man issick. But I wanted the audience to be with him on this journey."Shocking images of Honka sawing bodies of old,lonely, prostitutes after raping and killing them in alcohol-fuelled burstswere upsetting but necessary, Akin said."If you make a film about sexual violence,then you have to show it ... I am not celebrating the violence here," headded.Based on the novel of German author Heinz Strunk,the film delves into Honka's background as an East German child with ninesiblings, an alcoholic father and a troubled mother, before fleeing to Hamburgand drifting between jobs.Honka, played by young German actor JonasDassler, killed at least four women between 1970-75 and was only arrested bycoincidence after his apartment caught fire and decomposed body parts werefound.At a first media screening, some were offended bythe film, which was made during the emergence of the #MeToo movement of womenexposing sexual violence by often prominent men.During filming, a female psychologist was on setto help actors deal with the rape scenes."Of course you think about #MeToo stuff youknow and I support it and it's a long discussion. But ... it should not be that#MeToo creates a censorship," Akin said.