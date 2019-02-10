عربي | كوردى
German film shows horrors of 1970s serial killer
2019/02/10 | 21:20
A disturbing German film showing the true story

of a serial killer who preyed on women in Hamburg's red-light district in the

1970s does not glorify violence but explores the humanity of victims and

killer, the film's director said.Premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on

Saturday, "The Golden Glove" is one of 17 films competing for the top

prize.Directed by Fatih Akin, the film tells the story

of Fritz Honka, a short man with a squint, broken nose and rotten teeth who

lured old, lonely women at "The Golden Glove" bar in the port of

Hamburg to his attic apartment.There, he would kill them and store their body

parts."The idea is that every individual, the

victims too, but also the murderer, have their dignity. And I thought that was

a challenge, I didn't know if I was up to it," Akin said at a news

conference."I didn't want to justify him. The man is

sick. But I wanted the audience to be with him on this journey."Shocking images of Honka sawing bodies of old,

lonely, prostitutes after raping and killing them in alcohol-fuelled bursts

were upsetting but necessary, Akin said."If you make a film about sexual violence,

then you have to show it ... I am not celebrating the violence here," he

added.Based on the novel of German author Heinz Strunk,

the film delves into Honka's background as an East German child with nine

siblings, an alcoholic father and a troubled mother, before fleeing to Hamburg

and drifting between jobs.Honka, played by young German actor Jonas

Dassler, killed at least four women between 1970-75 and was only arrested by

coincidence after his apartment caught fire and decomposed body parts were

found.At a first media screening, some were offended by

the film, which was made during the emergence of the #MeToo movement of women

exposing sexual violence by often prominent men.During filming, a female psychologist was on set

to help actors deal with the rape scenes."Of course you think about #MeToo stuff you

know and I support it and it's a long discussion. But ... it should not be that

#MeToo creates a censorship," Akin said.

