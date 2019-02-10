German film shows horrors of 1970s serial killer

2019/02/10 | 21:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A disturbing German film showing the true story
of a serial killer who preyed on women in Hamburg's red-light district in the
1970s does not glorify violence but explores the humanity of victims and
killer, the film's director said.Premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on
Saturday, "The Golden Glove" is one of 17 films competing for the top
prize.Directed by Fatih Akin, the film tells the story
of Fritz Honka, a short man with a squint, broken nose and rotten teeth who
lured old, lonely women at "The Golden Glove" bar in the port of
Hamburg to his attic apartment.There, he would kill them and store their body
parts."The idea is that every individual, the
victims too, but also the murderer, have their dignity. And I thought that was
a challenge, I didn't know if I was up to it," Akin said at a news
conference."I didn't want to justify him. The man is
sick. But I wanted the audience to be with him on this journey."Shocking images of Honka sawing bodies of old,
lonely, prostitutes after raping and killing them in alcohol-fuelled bursts
were upsetting but necessary, Akin said."If you make a film about sexual violence,
then you have to show it ... I am not celebrating the violence here," he
added.Based on the novel of German author Heinz Strunk,
the film delves into Honka's background as an East German child with nine
siblings, an alcoholic father and a troubled mother, before fleeing to Hamburg
and drifting between jobs.Honka, played by young German actor Jonas
Dassler, killed at least four women between 1970-75 and was only arrested by
coincidence after his apartment caught fire and decomposed body parts were
found.At a first media screening, some were offended by
the film, which was made during the emergence of the #MeToo movement of women
exposing sexual violence by often prominent men.During filming, a female psychologist was on set
to help actors deal with the rape scenes."Of course you think about #MeToo stuff you
know and I support it and it's a long discussion. But ... it should not be that
#MeToo creates a censorship," Akin said.
A disturbing German film showing the true story
of a serial killer who preyed on women in Hamburg's red-light district in the
1970s does not glorify violence but explores the humanity of victims and
killer, the film's director said.Premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on
Saturday, "The Golden Glove" is one of 17 films competing for the top
prize.Directed by Fatih Akin, the film tells the story
of Fritz Honka, a short man with a squint, broken nose and rotten teeth who
lured old, lonely women at "The Golden Glove" bar in the port of
Hamburg to his attic apartment.There, he would kill them and store their body
parts."The idea is that every individual, the
victims too, but also the murderer, have their dignity. And I thought that was
a challenge, I didn't know if I was up to it," Akin said at a news
conference."I didn't want to justify him. The man is
sick. But I wanted the audience to be with him on this journey."Shocking images of Honka sawing bodies of old,
lonely, prostitutes after raping and killing them in alcohol-fuelled bursts
were upsetting but necessary, Akin said."If you make a film about sexual violence,
then you have to show it ... I am not celebrating the violence here," he
added.Based on the novel of German author Heinz Strunk,
the film delves into Honka's background as an East German child with nine
siblings, an alcoholic father and a troubled mother, before fleeing to Hamburg
and drifting between jobs.Honka, played by young German actor Jonas
Dassler, killed at least four women between 1970-75 and was only arrested by
coincidence after his apartment caught fire and decomposed body parts were
found.At a first media screening, some were offended by
the film, which was made during the emergence of the #MeToo movement of women
exposing sexual violence by often prominent men.During filming, a female psychologist was on set
to help actors deal with the rape scenes."Of course you think about #MeToo stuff you
know and I support it and it's a long discussion. But ... it should not be that
#MeToo creates a censorship," Akin said.