Iraqi women in politics: struggles for representation and equality

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi political arena is witnessing notabletransformations amid continuous amendments to electoral laws, with efforts toenhance women's participation in decision-making. Despite advancing in somepolitical positions, Iraqi women still face significant challenges that hindertheir effective representation in parliament and government.

Iraqi Women’s Political Representation

The Vice Head of the Iraqi Women's Association, Suhaila Al-Asam,explained to Shafaq News, "Women's representation in the Iraqi parliamentremains weak compared to men. This disparity reflects the social and culturalconstraints that limit women's participation in politics."

She also pointed out the limited political influence of women, as theirparticipation is often restricted to "women's quota seats," whichreduces their actual impact on policy-making.

Political researcher, Nawal Al-Mousawi, said to Shafaq News, "Wehaven't seen a woman in a leadership position in the State AdministrationCoalition, and to date, we haven't seen any Arab political entity or party ledby a woman. However, in terms of executive roles, the current governmentfeatures only three women leading ministerial portfolios.”

She also noted that "the electoral law has set a women's quota witha 25% representation, and this is a fixed matter that should not be changed, asaltering it could diminish women's opportunities or reduce their presence. Onthe other hand, new additional laws according to the recent amendments affectthe participation of independent women and even men, resulting in a parliamentdominated by classical parties that control its decisions based on theirpreferences, colors, and political beliefs."

Electoral Systems For Shaping Women’s Opportunities

Observers believe that the multi-district system is a key factor inenhancing the representation of women and independents in parliament, as it hasenabled many independent lawmakers to reach the current parliament. Incontrast, the Saint-Lague system is considered more favorable for large partieswith broad support bases and substantial financial resources, reducing theopportunities for independents and women outside these entities.

The Leader of The Al-Nahj Al-Watani bloc, MP Ibtisam Al-Hilali,emphasized the importance of the multi-district system for women, stating toShafaq News, "This system benefits women, and thanks to it, 97 MPs haveentered the Iraqi parliament by securing the highest votes."

On the other hand, electoral expert Ahmed Al-Karkhi believed that"women are guaranteed at least 25% representation in parliament,regardless of the electoral system in place, whether it is the Saint-Laguesystem or the multi-district system. The women’s quota ensures their politicalrepresentation rights."

According to the new electoral law, the Saint-Lague system will beimplemented, with each province becoming a single electoral district, reducingthe number of electoral districts in Iraq to just 18, compared to themulti-district system used in the 2021 elections, which divided the countryinto 83 districts.

The multi-district system relied on the highest votes to win candidates,offering independents a greater chance to enter parliament.

In contrast, observers argue that the Saint-Lague system complicatesthis process, as it employs mathematical methods that favor large parties,making it more difficult for independents and non-traditional party candidatesto win.

Amending Iraq’s Electoral Law

The adviser to the State of Law Coalition (SLC), Abbas Al-Mousawi,revealed that calls to amend the electoral law are not confined to the SLC butalso include other political blocs. These blocs view the amendment as a crucialstep in reshaping Iraq’s political landscape. He noted that while discussionshave focused on drafting a new electoral law, no specific draft has beenproposed so far.

Regarding the stages the proposed amendment will go through, Al-Mousawistated, "The Coordination Framework is the main political platform wherethe proposed amendment will be discussed. After initial agreement within theFramework, the type of the new law will be determined, and then it will move tothe State Administration Coalition for consultation with the political blocsinvolved in the government to ensure consensus."

Al-Mousawi explained that these amendments aim to address issueshighlighted by previous electoral laws, such as discrepancies in provincialrepresentation and the marginalization of certain blocs and parties. He said,“The State of Law Coalition seeks to propose an amendment that fosters broaderparticipation from other blocs and ensures their acceptance without substantialobjections.”

Observers emphasize that any amendment to the 2018 Electoral Law (No.12) must incorporate mechanisms that guarantee effective female representationin political leadership, contributing to enhanced decision-making roles forwomen. They argue that while legal amendments are vital, removing theentrenched social and cultural barriers hindering women's advancement isequally important.

These barriers remain a significant hurdle for women in politics.Political researcher Nawal Al-Mousawi noted, “Women face more social problemsthan political ones, as the prevailing culture in some Iraqi communities maylimit women's roles in politics, with women sometimes seen as unqualified totake on major political responsibilities.” She explained that these perceptionsoften hinder women from gaining support from political parties or voters.

Al-Mousawi further highlighted the personal risks female politiciansface, stating, “Female politicians are often subjected to increasing attacks,especially before elections." She added, "Some women in politics alsoface threats of violence or harassment, whether directly or indirectly, whichdiscourages many women from engaging in political work."

The State of Law Coalition is pursuing its fourth attempt to amend theelectoral law, despite only a year having passed since the third amendment,which was applied in recent provincial council elections but not parliamentaryelections. The coalition justifies its efforts by emphasizing the need for acomprehensive law that involves the largest number of voters and reflectscitizens’ aspirations.

"State of Law supports a comprehensive electoral law that involvesthe largest number of citizens and represents their desires. The call for anelectoral law does not mean we are in favor of a specific law, but rather itwill be agreed upon with political blocs to reach a law that does not haveflaws," Al-Mousawi explained.

Activist Suhaila Al-Asam called for an electoral law that goes beyondquotas to ensure meaningful representation. She argued, “While quotas mayincrease the number of women in parliament, they do not guarantee effectiveparticipation if these seats are not given to women with political experienceor strong capabilities.”

Al-Asam concluded, “The electoral law that serves women requiresintroducing effective mechanisms to ensure their true representation inpolitical leadership and decision-making while simultaneously addressing thesocial and cultural barriers that hinder their advancement.”