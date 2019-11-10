Iraqi Security Forces Kill 10 Protesters in Baghdad

2019/11/10 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Ten protesters were killed in Iraq, on Sunday, as the security forces used live bullets in central Baghdad.
According to eyewitnesses, Iraqi Army and anti riot force fired live ammunition to disperse protesters yesterday evening in central Baghdad, killing 6 while dozens were wounded, Sputnik reported.
A medical source revealed that Iraqi forces fired live bullets and tear gas at the protesters in al-Khalani Square in central Baghdad near Tahrir Square, killing 4 protesters and wounding dozens.
Noteworthy, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi promised, on Saturday, a major cabinet reshuffle in response to the protesters’ demands, Sky News Arabia reported.Abdul-Mahdi considers the demonstrations as an important tool to press for reforms, Sky News Arabia added.
The prime minister announced that the government and judicial authorities will continue to investigate the deaths and injuries of the protesters and security forces.
On Friday, Spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, revealed that some of the protesters were killed during their protests by unknown gunmen in some provinces.
In a statement to Russian television network RT, Khalaf said that some protesters were killed by soldiers while others were killed by unknown gunmen in a number of Iraqi provinces.
He stressed that a committee will be formed to follow up the file of the victims and provide evidence and facts that reveal those who are involved in the killing of a number of protesters.
