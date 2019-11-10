عربي | كوردى


Peace Palace Meeting: Beginning the preparations for the national dialogue to review the system of government and the constitution in accordance with the constitutional and legal contexts.

Peace Palace Meeting: Beginning the preparations for the national dialogue to review the system of government and the constitution in accordance with the constitutional and legal contexts.
2019/11/10 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW