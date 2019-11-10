Home › INA › Integrity: Sentencing of a former member of parliament that concealed its financial interests

Integrity: Sentencing of a former member of parliament that concealed its financial interests

2019/11/10 | 18:55



BAGHDAD - INA







According to a statement of integrity received by the Iraqi News Agency that the Court of Cassation in Baghdad ratified the decision issued against a former member of the House of Representatives, indicating that the convict violated instructions to disclose financial disclosure.







The statement pointed out that the former member of the House of Representatives convicted (Zainab Abdul Ali Jurid Al-Sahlani) had previously attended the Prevention Department in the Commission and made a pledge to the validity of the information declared by her in the forms of disclosure of their financial disclosure, pointing out that after the process of investigating the funds transferred and other The movable and boycott results with the information stated by the existence of unauthorized real estate by the assigned in accordance with the letters of the General Directorate of Real Estate Registration and the Department of Real Estate Registration in Shatra.







He added that the Court of Appeal of Baghdad - Karkh federal as a discriminatory ratified the conviction decision, for violating the convict instructions disclosure of financial disclosure No. (2 of 2017) and hide information relating to ownership of a number of real estate, and not mentioned in the disclosure form obliged to submit.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-BAGHDAD - INAAccording to a statement of integrity received by the Iraqi News Agency that the Court of Cassation in Baghdad ratified the decision issued against a former member of the House of Representatives, indicating that the convict violated instructions to disclose financial disclosure.The statement pointed out that the former member of the House of Representatives convicted (Zainab Abdul Ali Jurid Al-Sahlani) had previously attended the Prevention Department in the Commission and made a pledge to the validity of the information declared by her in the forms of disclosure of their financial disclosure, pointing out that after the process of investigating the funds transferred and other The movable and boycott results with the information stated by the existence of unauthorized real estate by the assigned in accordance with the letters of the General Directorate of Real Estate Registration and the Department of Real Estate Registration in Shatra.He added that the Court of Appeal of Baghdad - Karkh federal as a discriminatory ratified the conviction decision, for violating the convict instructions disclosure of financial disclosure No. (2 of 2017) and hide information relating to ownership of a number of real estate, and not mentioned in the disclosure form obliged to submit.