'Waiting a long time for this': Damascus wakes up in rebel hands

2024-12-08 12:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria's capital woke up Sunday to chanting, cheering and gunfire in celebration of the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, after rebels said they entered the city and toppled the longtime ruler.

"I can't believe I'm living this moment," tearful Damascus resident Amer Batha told AFP by phone from the capital's Ummayad Square, where witnesses said dozens of people had gathered to celebrate.

"We've been waiting a long time for this day," said Batha, as Islamist-led rebels and a war monitor declared the end of decades of Assad family rule amid 13 years of grinding civil war.