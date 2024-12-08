Gold prices drop in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

2024-12-08 12:25:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdadand remained steady in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices onBaghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded in the morning a selling price of 553,000 IQDper mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf,Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 549,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 523,000 IQD,with a buying price of 519,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-caratGulf gold ranged between 555,000 and 565,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold forbetween 525,000 and 535,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 645,000 IQD per mithqal,22-carat gold at 592,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 565,000 IQD, and 18-carat goldat 485,000 IQD.