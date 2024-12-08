Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Gold prices drop in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Gold prices drop in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Gold prices drop in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil
Gold prices drop in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil
2024-12-08 12:25:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdadand remained steady in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices onBaghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded in the morning a selling price of 553,000 IQDper mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf,Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 549,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 523,000 IQD,with a buying price of 519,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-caratGulf gold ranged between 555,000 and 565,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold forbetween 525,000 and 535,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 645,000 IQD per mithqal,22-carat gold at 592,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 565,000 IQD, and 18-carat goldat 485,000 IQD.

Continue following on Shafaq News