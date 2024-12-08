Syrian rebels say they have captured capital as Bashar al-Assad reported to have fled Damascus – live updates
2024-12-08 13:00:04 - From: The Guardian
Anti-regime forces declare Damascus ‘free’ of Assad as government forces withdraw presence
- Bashar al-Assad reported to have fled Syria as rebels say they have captured Damascus
Eleni Courea is a political correspondent for the Guardian.
In the UK, Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister, welcomed the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.Continue reading...