Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi hosts Kurdistan Region president; discusses economy, security

2019/11/10 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mohammed Bin-Zayed, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, received Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates.
A meeting between the two leaders took place following Barzani's arrival in Abu Dhabi the previous evening. They discussed a wide range of topics, including security in Iraq and the economies of both nations.
Both spoke about improving ties between the two and boosting investment from the Emirati private sector into the Kurdistan Region, and from there to the rest of Iraq.
Bin-Zayed, who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates, and Barzani both emphasized the importance of keeping a close eye on security, peace, and political stability in Iraq and the region in general.
They also covered the current state of Erbil-Baghdad ties, stressing the importance of dialog to solve ongoing disputes between the two.
The meeting concluded with a discussion on the continued threat of the Islamic State and other terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria, stressing the importance of ongoing local and international coordination to prevent the resurgence of the radical ideologies behind such organizations.
Editing by John J. Catherine
