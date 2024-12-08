Syria live: Bashar al-Assad has left Syria, says Russia’s foreign ministry – latest updates

2024-12-08 15:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Turkey’s foreign minister says Assad regime has collapsed as Russia says he ordered a peaceful power transfer

Bashar al-Assad reported to have fled Syria as rebels say they have captured Damascus

We have some more comments from Turkey’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, who has ben speaking in the Qatari capital of Doha. He said Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad was probably outside Syria after Islamist-led rebels declared he had fled the country.

Assad is “probably outside of Syria”, Fidan said when asked in Qatar about Assad’s whereabouts and whether his life might be in danger.

