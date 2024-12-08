Syria: where does Turkey stand as Assad government falls to rebels?

2024-12-08 15:00:06 - From: France 24

Syrian rebels declared President Bashar al-Assad's ouster after seizing control of Damascus. Turkey has been a main backer of opposition groups aiming to topple Assad since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011. While Turkish officials have strongly rejected claims of any involvement, observers believe that the offensive could not have gone ahead without Ankara’s consent. More information with FRANCE 24 correspondent in Ankara, Jasper Mortimer.