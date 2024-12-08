Damascus embassy of Assad ally Iran vandalised

2024-12-08 16:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Iran's embassy in Syria was "attacked" on Sunday, Iranian state TV said, after Islamist-led rebels declared the fall of Tehran ally Bashar al-Assad following a sweeping offensive that culminated in Damascus.

"Unknown individuals have attacked the Iranian embassy, as you can see in these images shared by various networks," a state TV broadcaster said, showing footage from Al Arabiya, said to be from the diplomatic compound.