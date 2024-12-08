Rebels hail end of Assad rule in Syria

2024-12-08 16:00:03 - From: Al monitor

Islamist-led rebels took Damascus on Sunday after a lightning offensive, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing and ending five decades of Baath party rule in Syria.

Residents in the capital were seen cheering in the streets as the rebel factions heralded the departure of "tyrant" Assad, saying: "We declare the city of Damascus free."

AFPTV images from Damascus showed rebels firing into the air at sunrise, with some flashing the victory sign and crying "Allahu akbar", or God is greatest.