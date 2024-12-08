Syria's Assad falls: 'it is our obligation to Syrians to allow them to celebrate'

2024-12-08 16:00:05 - From: France 24

Syrians poured into streets echoing with celebratory gunfire after a stunning rebel advance reached the capital, putting an end to the Assad family's 50 years of iron rule but raising questions about the future of the country and the wider region. For more information, FRANCE 24's William Hilderbrandt interviews Nadim Houry, executive director of the Arab Reform Initiative Think Tank.