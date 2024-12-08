Home
Politics
Security
Economy
Sports
Opinions
Miscellaneous
🔍
English
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq News Now
Baghdad
Kurdistan
Basra
Anbar
Karbala
Saladin
Kirkuk
Diyala
Maysan
Wasit
Diwaniya
Dhi Qar
Ninawa
Najaf
Muthanna
Babil
Home
›
TRT World
›
Videos
› Video | SNA extends Operation Dawn of Freedom to Manbij
Video | SNA extends Operation Dawn of Freedom to Manbij
Copy
2024-12-08 16:18:06 - From: TRT World
Related Topics
Video | Syrian opposition frees female detainees from ‘human slaughterhouse’
Video | South Koreans continue protest against president as opposition plans new impeachme...
Video | Syrians in Berlin celebrate fall of Assad regime | AFP
Video | Exiled Syrians around the world celebrate the end of Assad’s rule | AJ#shorts
Video | Holmes Norton Asks Census Director Robert Santos To Explain The ‘Effect’ It Will H...
Video | Syrians in Beirut react to the news of the fall of Bashar Assad’s government
Video | LIVE: Syria rebels declare Damascus 'free' | LiveNOW from FOX
Video | Damascus embassy of Assad ally Iran vandalised | AFP