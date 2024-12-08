Russia says Syria's Assad has left country and gave orders for peaceful power handover

Iraq News Now

2024-12-08 17:00:05 - From: France 24
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had left office and departed the country after giving orders there be a peaceful handover of power. Syrian rebels had previously declared President Bashar al-Assad's ouster after seizing control of Damascus, forcing him to flee and ending his family's decades of rule after more than 13 years of civil war in a seismic moment for the Middle East. Analysis by FRANCE 24's Kethevane Gorjestani.

