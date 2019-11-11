Three wheels and a cloud of smoke: How the tuk-tuk became the symbol and ride of Iraq's street-level uprising

2019/11/11 | 06:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
… sectarian bonds that extended from Baghdad to Tehran are being snapped … the predominantly Shia and impoverished Baghdad area called Sadr City.
Once … after the US invasion toppled Saddam Hussein, the Iraqis taking to the streets are …
… sectarian bonds that extended from Baghdad to Tehran are being snapped … the predominantly Shia and impoverished Baghdad area called Sadr City.
Once … after the US invasion toppled Saddam Hussein, the Iraqis taking to the streets are …