عربي | كوردى


Three wheels and a cloud of smoke: How the tuk-tuk became the symbol and ride of Iraq's street-level uprising

Three wheels and a cloud of smoke: How the tuk-tuk became the symbol and ride of Iraq's street-level uprising
2019/11/11 | 06:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

… sectarian bonds that extended from Baghdad to Tehran are being snapped … the predominantly Shia and impoverished Baghdad area called Sadr City.

Once … after the US invasion toppled Saddam Hussein, the Iraqis taking to the streets are …

All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW