2024-12-08 18:00:07 - From: France 24

Syrian rebels declared President Bashar al-Assad's ouster after seizing control of Damascus on Sunday, ending his family's iron-fisted rule after more than 13 years of civil war. As Syrians expressed joy, Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali called for free elections so Syrians can choose who they want. Are hopes for a smooth transition realistic? Answer by FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon.