27 Russian children repatriated from Iraq

2019/02/10 | 22:30
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Twenty-seven Russian children from Iraq are returning to Moscow on Sunday. Their mothers are in jail in Iraq, serving time for membership in ISIS. “Tonight a plane of the Emergency Situations Ministry will land at the Ramenskoye airport bringing back 27 children aged between four and 13,” said a spokesperson for the office of Russia’s children’s rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova, Russia’s TASS news reported. The children will be given health checks and then handed over to relatives and guardians. Nearly 40 Russian children are expected to be repatriated from Iraq in February. Kuznetsova’s office has documented 699 minor Russians whose parents took them to combat zones in the Middle East. On December 30, some 30 children of Russians who had joined ISIS were brought back to Russia.
