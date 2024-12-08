Kurdistan Region expresses respect for “Syrian people’s decision”

2024-12-08 18:21:00 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Sunday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) expressed its respect forthe “Syrian people’s decision” to oust President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

In astatement, the Kurdish government said, "The rapid change and the fall ofthe ruling regime in Syria marks the beginning of a new era," thestatement read.

"Werespect the decision and will of the Syrian people, and we hope that the futureof Syria will be free, peaceful, democratic, and stable, with the rights of allits peoples and components protected," KRG stated.

Earlier, theIraqi government also expressed its respect for “the will of the Syrian people”and announced its rejection of any foreign interference.

Governmentspokesperson Basem Al-Awadi stated, "Iraq underscores the necessity ofrespecting the free will of all Syrians and stresses that the security,territorial integrity, and independence of Syria are of paramount importance,not just for Iraq but for the stability of the entire region."

Hereaffirmed the importance of non-interference in Syria's internal affairs orsupporting one side over another, as such interference "would onlyexacerbate conflict and division."