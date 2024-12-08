Israel PM says ordered military to 'seize' Syria buffer zone

2024-12-08 19:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he had ordered the Israeli military to "seize" a demilitarised buffer zone on the border with Syria after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

The Israeli premier said a 50-year-old "disengagement agreement" between the two countries had collapsed and "Syrian forces have abandoned their positions".

As a result, he said, "I directed the IDF (military) yesterday to seize the buffer zone and the commanding positions nearby. We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border."