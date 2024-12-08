Syria: Israel seizes Golan Heights buffer zone following Assad overthrow

From: Middle East Eye

The Israeli military has moved to seize a buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights as the Assad government falls in Damascus.

The Golan Heights was partly occupied by Israel in 1967, with a buffer zone separating territory they control and territory still held by Syria created in 1974.

Following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the end of his rule meant that the 50-year-old "disengagement agreement" between the two countries had collapsed and "Syrian forces have abandoned their positions".

"I directed the [Israeli military] yesterday to seize the buffer zone and the commanding positions nearby. We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border," he said.

He made the announcement during a visit to the Golan Heights, which is recognised by the vast majority of the world as occupied, with the notable exception of the US.

Until 2011, the territory was relatively peaceful despite repeated promised by the Syrian government that they would retake it.

After the outbreak of war in Syria, however, there were a number of clashes involving a range of armed groups.

Although Netanyahu has publicly welcomed the fall of Assad, he has remained wary about the opposition forces led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate that has been traditionally deeply hostile to Israel.

The Israeli army on Sunday announced a troop deployment to the Golan Heights, citing "the possible entry of armed individuals into the buffer zone".

"Following the recent events in Syria... the [military] has deployed forces in the buffer zone and in several other places necessary for its defence, to ensure the safety of the communities of the Golan Heights and the citizens of Israel," it said in a statement, adding it would "continue to operate as long as necessary in order to preserve the buffer zone and defend Israel".

It added that Israel was "not interfering with the internal events in Syria".

On Sunday, Israeli jets reportedly bombed Syrian military bases that have fallen into rebel hands.

According to media reports, Israeli jets have struck Mezzah air base near Damascus, ammunition and weapons depots at the Khalkhalah airbase in Sweida and other areas of Daraa province. The Israeli military, as is usual, has not commented.

Syrian rebels seized Damascus early on Sunday, and announced that Assad had fled to an unknown destination, ending more than five decades of brutal dynasty rule.

Opposition fighters entered Damascus around 5am local time without resistance, quickly capturing the airport, the state TV building and many other strategic government facilities.

Assad himself had reportedly boarded a plane before the rebels reached the capital and fled to an unknown destination. His current whereabouts are unclear.

Syria had been wracked with conflict since 2011, when Assad's troops opened fire on anti-government protesters.

More than 500,000 people have been killed since then, while 12 million remain displaced internally and externally.



