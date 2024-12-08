From doctor to brutal dictator: the rise and fall of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad

2024-12-08 19:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Toppled president came to power keen to show he was different to his father but proved to be as repressive

Middle East crisis – live updates

On the face of it at least, the Bashar al-Assad of 2002 presented a starkly different figure to the brutal autocrat he would become, presiding over a fragile state founded on torture, imprisonment and industrial murder.

He had been president then for just two years, succeeding his father, Hafez, whose own name was a byword for brutality.

Continue reading...